Low snow level tonight, but rising this weekend along with warming temperatures.

Happy Tuesday!

A wintry mix is falling across parts of Washington and will continue into the overnight hours and some of us could see snow on the ground during the early commute. Drive safe! Stay alert and aware of your surroundings.

A "Winter Weather Advisory" is in effect now through 6am Wednesday for some lowland areas of SW WA and the Kitsap Peninsula. The Cascades will see the Advisory too, along with a "Winter Storm Warning" farther east into Chelan.

Overnight lows are chilly for some. Average seasonal low is 37 for this time of year. The metro should be right near normal, but others will flirt with freezing temperatures. Areas west and south of Seattle will feel the chill in the air. Those also are the spots we'll see spotty snow showers. Some of us could see a dusting overnight while others pick up a few inches.

Snow won't really stick around as we warm up into the low to mid 40s through the day. Below is our futurecast snow total estimates from Bellingham to Kelso and out towards the coast. Most of those areas seeing less than a half to one inch. The mountains pick up several inches though and snow will add up for folks east of the Cascades too. By lunch time tomorrow Leavenworth could pick up nearly 6.5".

We'll remain in a similar pattern the next few days. A series of weak fronts will keep us under scattered showery conditions. The good news is snow levels will start to rise after tonight... pushing up to 2,500ft by Friday.

Our temperatures will trend warmer too! Overnights towards the end of the week will sit near average or slightly above with highs warming up into the weekend, in the upper 40s.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster