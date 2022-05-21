Low 70s for Sunday with a cool down into next week.

We did it Saturday! We were spot on the mark of 67 for our high temperature. That's exactly where we should be for this time of year. Tomorrow's average high jumps to 68.

High pressure with us through tomorrow, hopefully helping us see our first 70 day in May, before it skirts out to the southeast. Cooler days will follow with a chance for showers to return.

Overnight skies are partly clear with temps dropping into the low to mid 40s. Areas of patchy fog will develop along the coast and some spots inland.

If you're heading to the racetrack at Emerald Downs tomorrow don't forget to use some sunblock! We're forecasting 71 for #TeacherAppreciationWeekend

Clouds increase as high pressure weakens and that will also allow for temperatures to cool. Monday's highs backing off into the low 60s. We could see a few light showers too.

Highs will slowly warm midweek before a cool upper level trough arrives Thursday into Friday. Temps drop into the upper 50s with a chance of showers. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast