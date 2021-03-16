Looking for some sunshine for St. Patrick's Day 2021? We're serving some up for your Wednesday!

Happy Tuesday!

Gorgeous skies out there for sure! Plenty of pre-Spring sunshine around the state! Our forecast will change as we move into the end of the week, but for now another round of dry and sunny conditions coming our way for St. Patrick's Day!

A lucky mid-week forecast as the Luck of the Irish will be with us Wednesday! Western WA will wake up to a chilly start, but once we push through to middle of the day plenty of blue sky for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Clouds will usher in overnight into Thursday for a change on the way. Rain will start along the coast first in the morning hours and then spread inland to Puget Sound by lunch time. We will see a few breaks in between our showers. Highs will fall into the low 50s to upper 40s through the weekend.

The coast will also see breezy to gusty winds at times as the system moves through Thursday into Friday. Some of us in the Central Sound might be a little breezy too.

We welcome in a new season with Spring arriving very early Saturday morning at 2:37am! We're forecasting more showers and sun breaks for the end of the weekend through Monday. At this point Tuesday looks to be dry again.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

