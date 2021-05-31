Live music venues may still struggle to reopen by July 1

Even as Washington state gets closer to reopening and more people are getting the Covid-19 vaccine, there still may be a ways to go for live music to make a comeback.



The owner of Clock-Out Lounge in Beacon Hill was about to celebrate its 2 year anniversary when the pandemic struck and shut them down.



"We didn't get to celebrte our second or third anniversary," said co-owner Jodi Ecklund.



Even with June 30th just around the corner, music venues are still months or even a year away from bringing back live music.



"A lot of the bands haven't practiced or been in the same room together so it's a different beast for venues just to reopen. A lot of the artists we had scheduled in the fall have pushed back to 2022," said Ecklund.



Ecklund also says the abrupt transition from the current 50% capacity to 100% capacity by the end of next month makes her nervous for her customers and staff's safety.



"There's still a lot of fear with being indoors for live music. We are encouraging people to scream and yell and be close together, so we have a lot to figure out and navigate if we do this," said Ecklund.

The stage at Ballard Bar and Grill also continues to sit empty because of Phase 3 restrictions.

"Because of the intimacy of the room, it's hard to do 50% and make the pay and having a bartender," said owner Drew Greer.

In the meantime, both Greer and Ecklund have been staying afloat with takeout orders and hope to gradually bring back live events such as comedy and trivia nights by July 1. Ecklund hopes to bring back live music in the fall.



"I think people are chomping at the bit to get back and enjoy the music," said Greer.



Ecklund adds, "I'm very excited. I think it's going to be like the roaring 20s when we can actually open up and people are back to touring and doing what they love."