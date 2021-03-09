Lingering showers, but warmer & sunnier weather ahead

Weather system still hanging offshore continues moving south along the coast. It will spin in some showers again today into the NW. Most again will be in Oregon, but a few will March into Washington. Along the coast a few could develop into isolated thunderstorms, some could just have small hail. A very spring weather pattern.

We’re not as foggy or frosty as yesterday but the showers are a bit more numerous. Temps this afternoon will be right around the seasonal normal of 53 with partly sunny skies along with that chance of a shower.

Wednesday also has a chance of showers, but Thu/Fri are trending drier, sunnier, and a touch warmer. More clouds roll in Saturday but at this point it looks like showers hold off until very late in the evening.

Sunday looks like the soggy day of the weekend, but it doesn't look like too many showers last into Monday.

Advertisement

The rain will help knock pollen counts down, but when we see mild days those pollen particles are lifted far and wide on those warm late-winter and early-spring breezes. -Tim Joyce