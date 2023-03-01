Watch: Los Angeles sees light snow as winter storm pushes through region

A rare snowfall come upon Los Angeles Wednesday as the area continues to battle cold temperatures as part of a winter storm.

The National Weather Service said that the same weather system was also bringing dangerous winds to the region.

"The snow and small hail are getting all the excitement, but significant and damaging winds are either occurring now or will develop this evening," NWS Los Angeles wrote on Twitter. "Watch for downed trees and power lines" and "prepare for power outages," they said.

RELATED: Southern California storm: Region hit with heavy rain, mountain snow, gusty winds

One video showed snow falling over Magnolia Boulevard and Interstate 5 in Burbank, which is home to the Warner Bros. and Walt Disney movie studios.

Another video showed snow falling in the Hollywood Hills.

The storms have led to power outages and school closures in mountain communities. Homes in La Cañada Flintridge and Beverly Crest were damaged by mudflow and debris resulting in evacuations of some residents.

RELATED: Mudslide triggers closure of Malibu Canyon Road near PCH

The winter storm is the second of three pushing through Southern California this week, bringing more rain and snow to an already soaked region and prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather warning for Los Angeles County mountains.

According to the National Weather Service, snow levels will initially be between 3,000 and 4,500 feet, but the level could drop as low as 1,500 feet by Wednesday.

Storyful and FOX 11 Los Angeles contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.