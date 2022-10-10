Light showers after sunset, but no sign of a soaking

A weak cold front will clip Western Washington Monday evening brining a few isolated light showers to the area after sunset.

Temps will be a bit cooler Monday, but still well above seasonal averages. Expect more clouds with sunshine mixed in.

Light showers will mainly be confined to the convergence zone areas of King and Snohomish counties after sunset. This onshore push tonight will move the smoke out of Western Washington as well.

Since July 1st, the Puget Sound area has seen a remarkably dry late summer and early fall. A little under a half of an inch of rain has fallen at Sea-Tac, which is the driest on record from July 1 to October 9. This month usually pushes us into the wet season, but we have yet to see a soaker in Western Washington this fall.

After a couple of days with cooler temps, the smoky haze and warm weather returns starting midweek. High temperatures will be back into the mid 70s by Thursday with patchy morning fog and afternoon sunshine.