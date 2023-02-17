Light rain this weekend, very cold next week

A front pushed through Western Washington Friday bringing light to moderate rain during the morning commute, but drier sunnier weather is on tap for the afternoon.

High temps will be about five degrees cooler than average with a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday afternoon.

The break from the rain will not last long. Light showers will return to Western Washington by early Saturday morning. Showers will stick around through the weekend, though there will be plenty of dry times in the mix as well.

We are keeping a close eye on the middle of next week as a very cold air mass plunges south into the Northwest and Northern California. Record cold temperatures are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Make sure to stay tuned to the forecast as we head into next week. It definitely looks cold by mid-week, but the big question is whether we will have enough available moisture by Wednesday morning to bring lowland snow to the area.