Light rain showers return Thursday night

A weak front will push through Western Washington Thursday afternoon and evening tonight bringing some light rain to the area through Friday morning.

Up until late tonight, the Puget Sound area will remain mainly dry with high temps a little closer to average for this time of year.

Rain showers will arrive in the overnight period for most of the Puget Sound area, but should mainly be out of the picture by the Friday morning commute.

After some on and off light showers this weekend, a stronger storm system will hit the area on Tuesday bringing wind and widespread rain. At the same time, a cold airmass will push into Western Washington on Tuesday night into Wednesday sending temps close to freezing. If there is enough moisture left over and if temps are cool enough, we could see some lowland snow early Wednesday morning. Stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer.