Light rain showers return for the evening commute Friday

We'll see increasing clouds today ahead of a weak system arriving in the Puget Sound area around the evening commute. Expect light rain from this system which will bring showers through the overnight hours.

A more significant storm system arrives Sunday as light widespread rain hits Western Washington. The rain will pick up in intensity heading into Sunday night and Monday. This storm will bring breezy wind to Western Washington and heavy rain at times.

This storm will also bring some significant snow to the Cascades, with 12-18" possible through Tuesday evening.

After some leftover showers on Tuesday, Western Washington will dry out and warm up. Highs will be back into the 60s by Thursday.