Seattle weather: Light rain on Wednesday, drier conditions to end the week

Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next chance for showers early Wednesday. A weak trough will produce light to moderate rain for some areas, while others stay dry. The mountains have a chance to pick up a nice refresher with some snow in the forecast tomorrow.

Highs Wednesday will cool 5-10 degrees off our Tuesday temperatures. We saw a high of 61 degrees at the National Weather Service office off Sandpoint Way in Seattle. The rest of the region topped out in the mid- to upper-50s.

Temperatures fall off tonight into the mid- to upper-40s. Average for this time of year is 41 degrees. Showers will be scattered through the late morning hours.

Rain tapers off midday with a chance for a convergence zone setting along the King–Snohomish line by the evening commute. Rain could become heavy at times, before most of it pushes across the area into the mountains.

With snow levels tomorrow at 3,000 feet, the Cascades could pick up 1–3" of snow by the end of Wednesday.

Thursday features a chance for a few more showers with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs hang below average in the low 50s. Friday, we have another shot at showers, mainly for the coast and north Sound.

Saturday looks mainly dry at this point, with highs in the mid 50s.

Another system pushes in Sunday–Monday for a chance at more rain. Highs drop to near 50. On the other side, Tuesday looks dry! Enjoy the back-and-forth showers and sun breaks everyone!

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

