Light rain ends long dry streak

We're getting some light rain this morning. Significantly, measurable rainfall has fallen at SeaTac Airport - the official weather site around here. The airport got 0.01" rain at 11:50 p.m. last night - 10 minutes before midnight. So, our dry streak ended then, at 51 days. This ties 2nd place for longest dry streak ever. The longest dry streak remains 55 days set back in 2017.

The light rain / drizzle will taper off today and this afternoon will be partly sunny and much cooler. We'll top out in the low/mid 70s. Very comfortable.

Unfortunately, none of this beneficial rainfall will make it over the Cascades and help out the fire situation in Eastern Washington. That being said, it will be cooler there - topping out in the 80s rather than the triple digits. And air quality is MUCH better, with good air (green dots) over Wenatchee, Chelan and near Yakima this morning.

Our weekend will feature showers and cooler temps. Tomorrow, we'll have scattered showers, with increasing rain in the afternoon to the north. Highs will be around 70. Sunday morning, there's a slight chance of rain. Highs, again, will be around 70.

Sun returns on Monday and we'll start to warm up again. It'll be around 90 by mid-week.

For the Weekend Events Forecast, I picked "From Hiroshima to Hope" at Green Lake tonight. You can make a floating lantern, listen to speakers and musicians, then launch your lantern into the water from the dock south of the Bathhouse Theater on the northwest side of the lake. It should be dry for this and in the 60s. This event commemorates the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

With light rain and highs in the mid 70s, it's a Damp Fur Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Kitty Crowley looks pretty pleased with today's weather, as am I!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott