Air Stagnation Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Southwest Interior
Air Stagnation Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Less fog, more sunshine the next two days

FOX 13 Seattle

Fog will be back for Thursday morning

The start to Thursday will bring fog back into the picture for the morning hours, but stronger offshore flow could help break up that fog earlier in the day.

Seattle - Thursday and Friday will bring more sunshine as the morning fog thins out. 

Blue sky is peaking through the clouds this morning, which is a great sign for things to come this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 40s today with mostly sunny skies later today.

We will get a repeat of morning fog and afternoon sunshine Friday, with high temperatures a couple of degrees warmer. We should have a gorgeous afternoon to end the week.

Rain returns to the forecast Saturday night and Sunday, with leftover showers on Monday. This pattern will also bring more snow to the mountains as snow levels steadily drop through the weekend.

As for the lowlands, high temps will stay a bit below average for this time of year, but Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry.

