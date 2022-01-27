Less fog, more sunshine the next two days

Thursday and Friday will bring more sunshine as the morning fog thins out.

Blue sky is peaking through the clouds this morning, which is a great sign for things to come this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 40s today with mostly sunny skies later today.

We will get a repeat of morning fog and afternoon sunshine Friday, with high temperatures a couple of degrees warmer. We should have a gorgeous afternoon to end the week.

Rain returns to the forecast Saturday night and Sunday, with leftover showers on Monday. This pattern will also bring more snow to the mountains as snow levels steadily drop through the weekend.

As for the lowlands, high temps will stay a bit below average for this time of year, but Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry.

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek