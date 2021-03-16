Last week of winter looking dry for now

A chilly to downright cold start to Tuesday lets us know that it's still the last week of winter. This dry pattern of late winter sunshine is ahead for today and tomorrow.

The temperatures are back into the seasonal 50s today with most of us about 3-5 degrees warmer than yesterday.

I think Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s before clouds move in late in the day thanks to the weather system off shore and moving our way. Normal has now ticked up for afternoon highs to 54° for this part of March and sunset is now getting close to 7:30 p.m.

That Wednesday high temp will depend on the incoming clouds as part of the next front which arrives late St Patrick’s Day. The milder temps will end up helping pollen counts to High or Very High the next two days.

Thursday through the weekend we get into a soggy pattern, which will clear the air of pollen. Nothing especially stormy ahead, but showers and sunbreaks will be likely. Wettest period looks like Sunday afternoon.

Spring officially begins at 2:37 AM on Saturday. The Vernal / Spring Equinox is one of two days annually when the whole planet gets roughly 12 hours of night and 12 hours of daylight.

The spring equinox is one of the "quarter days" on the wheel of the year. The other three are the summer solstice, fall equinox, and winter solstice. -Tim Joyce