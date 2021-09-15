Last two sunny summer days before rain moves in

We're starting out cloudy this morning, with a little bit of rain in King County. But we'll dry up and see some nice sunshine this afternoon. It'll be chilly for September - topping out only in the low-to-mid 60s. Normal for this time of the year is 72.

Air quality is good (green dots) across the state except for some moderate air quality (yellow dots) near Yakima.

Tropical Depression Nicholas is moving very slowly and dropping a lot rain on Louisiana and Mississippi right now and throughout the day. There are Flash Flood Warnings in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. These areas are already waterlogged and do not need any more rain!

Back home, tomorrow will be sunny, but we'll see high clouds roll in late in the day ahead of the weather system arriving on Friday. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. Here's the FutureCast forecast for Friday morning as the rain arrives. Friday afternoon/evening it gets breezy too.

Our last weekend of summer will feature "rain at times" with highs below normal - low-to-mid 60s.

Next week, there's a good chance of showers continuing with highs in the mid 60s.

With some nice afternoon sunshine, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Bella is an impressive Doberman!

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

Q13 FOX WEATHER RESOURCES:



DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Erin Mayovsky, and Scott Sistek