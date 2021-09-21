Last full day of summer will feel like summer

Today is the last full day of summer and it will feel like summer! We're starting out with clear skies and the Full Harvest Moon is visible from Lumen Field as it sets in the west. "Shine on, shine on harvest moon, up in the sky!" The harvest moon is the full moon closest to the Fall Equinox, which is tomorrow.

Expect sunny skies today with highs in the mid 70s. Some Cascade foothills communities like North Bend and Gold Bar could get into the low 80s.

With a forecast of 83 for Portland, Oregon, that city will tie the record for the most 80+ days in one year. Today will make 88 days above 80 degrees in Portland, which ties the record set in 2015. Normal for them is 51 days above 80. Whew – it's been a HOT year!

Air quality is GOOD (green dots) across the state. Fires in Eastern Washington are still burning and putting out some smoke, and this model is showing some smoke in the far southeast corner of our state. But our weekend weather has tamped the fires down a bit.

Fall arrives tomorrow and it will feel like Fall. The Autumnal Equinox is 12:22 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy and a weak system will bring a chance of a shower. It's a quick mover and we won't get much rain, but it will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be lovely - mostly sunny, with highs warming back to the low-to-mid 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday and Monday look partly sunny with a few showers and highs in the upper 60s for the OL Reign (women's soccer team) on Sunday and the Mariners on Monday.

With sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. It's a great last day of summer to do something summery – like jumping into a lake from a boat like Kona, jumping into Lake Chelan! Notice that Kona is wearing a life vest. Good dog!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott