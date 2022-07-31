Last 90 degree day on tap!

It is a Weather Alert Day as temperatures once again climb into the mid-lower 90s. It'll be cooler along the coast as we wake up to thick fog! That will lift, and the sun will peak through this afternoon.

It'll continue to be hazy as well today. Air quality is currently moderate across the Puget Sound. You'll be able to see the haze in the air throughout the day, and it'll be worse across the Cascades and Foothill.

Heat warnings and advisories continue today. The good news is they expire this evening, and we'll get ready for a cool down!

As we warm up throughout the day use caution when walk your pets! Their paws are sensitive and will start to burn if you walk them during the afternoon hours.

As we remain dry and hot today, our fire threat will remain elevated - especially down south (Lewis county: foothills and Cascades). We'll watch that threat weaken as we roll into the work week and cool down!

Here is a look at your forecast:

Have a good one and stay cool!