Landslide threat elevated

Standing water will continue to collect across Western Washington overnight. A warm front has pushed through making for mild and wet conditions. Temperatures will gradually increase tonight before dropping tomorrow morning as a cold front works its way through. Temperatures will be a little wonky over the next 24 hours. Here is a look at the temperature forecast:

Temperatures will remain above average (46F) but the rain totals will be above normal. Widespread rain will continue overnight with a lull tomorrow afternoon. Here is a look at the FutureCast through lunch time tomorrow:

Another round of widespread heavy rain will increase tomorrow night through Tuesday. This is when standing water, low visibilities, and a landslide threat will be elevated. You'll need to allow for extra time on the roadways and be mindful of your surroundings. Here is a look at the rain forecast tomorrow night (10pm):

A special statement for Western Washington has been issued for a landslide threat due to this (heavy rain and more snowmelt). The ground is already saturated with above normal rain totals for the month. The recent snow and ice, still lingering for some, hasn't helped with this situation either.

We're expecting between 1-3" of accumulation through Tuesday. Here is a look at the IBM model projecting its outcome:

On top of the heavy rain accumulation, we'll be on river watch. River flooding will be possible through the middle of the week along with coastal flooding. King tides are the culprit due the constant coastal concerns and will die down by the middle of the week as well.

Winds will really whip as we head into Tuesday! This is a big concern because of all the rain accumulation and snowmelt by this point. Heavy wet branches could easily break and weak trees - especially for those further south.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect for those along the coast (highlighted below). This will go into effect tomorrow night.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!