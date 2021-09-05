Happy Sunday!

I'm sure lots of you were able to enjoy the lovely day. Highs topped out in the upper 70s (79F) under mainly cloudy skies. Expect more sunshine tomorrow as temperatures rise into the 70s once again.

Tonight, there will be spotty drizzle around the area but most of this will take place overnight. Mainly cloudy skies are expected with a "sticky" feel as the humidity continues. That'll clear up by tomorrow afternoon.

We'll wake up to mainly cloudy skies, but it won't last long.

Sunny skies return tomorrow afternoon as temperatures rise into the 70s!

Here is a look at your Labor Day forecast across the region:

17 more days until the official start of Fall! We'll see cooler weather arriving by the end of the 7-day forecast but expect warmer weather for the next few days!

Have a good one!