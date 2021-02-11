Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
10
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:53 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 1:00 PM PST, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 1:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

King County road crews say they're more prepared than ever for snow

Puget Sound region preps for winter weather.&nbsp;

RENTON, Wash. - This year, King County road services workers say they're better prepared than ever for snow and winter weather. Strangely enough, that's thanks to the pandemic. 

Employees have pre-treated about 600 miles of road out of the 1,300 miles of roadways they have jurisdiction over in King County.

Crews say they decide which roads to treat based on a priority basis of five categories. Main roadways that help get people to essential businesses are prioritized the highest, residential neighborhoods are the lowest. 

The department says they are confident they're well-prepared for the incoming storm, because in this case they overprepared out of concern that COVID could drastically impact staffing.

As a result, they feel good about precautions they've put in place ahead of the snowfall. 

