King County road crews say they're more prepared than ever for snow

This year, King County road services workers say they're better prepared than ever for snow and winter weather. Strangely enough, that's thanks to the pandemic.

Employees have pre-treated about 600 miles of road out of the 1,300 miles of roadways they have jurisdiction over in King County.

Crews say they decide which roads to treat based on a priority basis of five categories. Main roadways that help get people to essential businesses are prioritized the highest, residential neighborhoods are the lowest.

The department says they are confident they're well-prepared for the incoming storm, because in this case they overprepared out of concern that COVID could drastically impact staffing.

As a result, they feel good about precautions they've put in place ahead of the snowfall.

