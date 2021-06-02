June heat hangs on for one more day

Tuesday was our warmest day of 2021 so far with 86 at SeaTac and many in the 80s club around Western Washington.

We'll see one more day of that kind of heat in Western Washington but it will be two days more of heat in Central and Eastern Washington. That's where there's a Heat Advisory.

We will be cooler along the coast today with increasing clouds, elsewhere that unseasonable warmth continues.

Marine push off ocean air arrives fully on Thursday, which could have some morning drizzle but not actual much precipitation.

Thick morning clouds and some afternoon sun both Thursday and Friday look likely will mean temps closer to 70 than 80.



A chance for some rain showers for this coming weekend and cooler temperatures back into the mid 60s.

At this point, it looks like we'll be cooler and cloudier with a chance of showers into the middle of next week. -Tim Joyce

