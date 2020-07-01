June gloom stretches into July, but weather improves for 4th of July weekend

June gloom lasts into the first part of July with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers.

Temperatures will still be on the cool side with the winds picking up a bit this afternoon. Another day of highs in the mid 60s -- which is about 5-8 degrees below the normal of 73.

More sunshine in Central Washington with temps in the mild 70s. on Tonight a chance of showers continues around Puget Sound, though more likely if you're up north, or closer to the Cascades. Overnight lows will settle into the seasonal 50s.

Right now we've got a dip in the jet stream called a trough that's delivering the clouds and showers. While the forecast models are suggesting it looks to retreat slightly this weekend we'll still have a low pressure system just off shore.

So while I'm optimistic we'll dry out and warm up I don't think we'll see the totally blue sky kind of sunshine-- and with a low off-shore we could still see a couple weekend showers mostly in the mountains and along the coast. Temps look to stay in the comfortable mid to low 70s for the weekend and into next week too.