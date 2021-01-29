January exits as it arrived: soggy

We're tracking incoming rain and it will be with us for the first part of the weekend. By late Saturday morning, it'll still be a bit breezy-- but that rain will be more on/off passing showers. High temps will be near the normal of 48 for this part of mid-winter.

We'll get a bit of a break Saturday afternoon into the evening before the next weather system moves in for Sunday.

More of the steady rain looks like it'll pass over Puget Sound in the afternoon.

Mountains catch a few inches of snow each day. But it looks like we'll dry out a bit with passing showers on Monday and Tuesday for Groundhog Day.

Shadows for the groundhog are not likely Tuesday morning, which supposedly means an early start to spring. But more importantly, Groundhog Day marks the halfway point of winter-- right between the Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox.

Wednesday and Friday look mostly dry in the extended outlook, but still some showers look possible for Thursday. -Tim Joyce