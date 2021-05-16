It's May, but it will feel like July today!

Abundant sunshine and mild/warm temps will rule today! Get out and enjoy this summer-like weather, because it all changes starting Monday.

We're starting out with fog in places, like at the Tacoma Narrows Bridge where you can't see the bridge from the DOT camera there. But Seattle is completely sunny with unlimited visibility. Mt. Rainier is glistening off in the distance. And it's a "sun with sunglasses emoji" kind of day.

A ridge of high pressure is keeping the storm track to our north and permitting the sun to warm us up to about 10 degrees above normal. A high 76 is normal for mid-July, not mid-May. So, yes, it will feel like summer today.

Tomorrow, that ridge of high pressure breaks down and this will permit clouds to roll in, and it will issue in a big cooldown. We'll probably stay dry until the overnight hours.

Tuesday, the rain returns, in the form of showers. It will also be considerably cooler, with highs only in the upper 50s.

The rest of the week will be partly sunny with a chance of showers each day and highs in the low/mid 60s.

- Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

