It's going to heat up this week!

Happy Monday!

We can add another beautiful Summer day to the books. We reached a high of 83 degrees this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. This dry weather will continue this week along with hot temperatures. Here is a look at what tomorrow will bring. A little breezy along the coast, but other than that it'll be picture perfect.

Taking a look at the next three days, we'll be heating up. Our normal high temperature this time of year is 79 degrees and we'll be nearly 10 degrees above that. We'll remain dry during this period with no rain in the near future.

If you are traveling out east, get ready for poor air quality, heat, breezy conditions and haze throughout the week.