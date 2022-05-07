Isolated thunderstorms and mountain snow Mother's Day weekend

It feels much more like March than May! Temps stay well below-average this week.



Today will be damp, chilly and breezy. There could be graupel (small, soft snow pellets), small hail and lightning mixed with the showers. Rain could be heavy in some places, especially surrounding Snohomish and King Counties.



I have a feeling the roof will be closed for the Mariners tonight :)

There could even be snow over the passes the next couple of days! Make sure to check WSDOT conditions and the forecast before you travel over the mountain highways.





Check out Futurecast for showers and thunderstorms this weekend:

Mother's Day will be chilly with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. A couple showers and thunderstorms could bubble up, but it'll be much drier than today's rain.

Temps stay way below-average all week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry with just light, passing showers. There may be enough instability in the atmosphere Thursday to fire off a couple thunderstorms. Damp and unsettled weather lingers into Friday (and very likely beyond that).

On last interesting note: National Weather Service Spokane confirmed a tornado touched down in Spokane Friday night around 7:15. It was weak and brief; however, it caused damages at a mobile home park. NWS Spokane is surveying the damage today to check the rating and path of this tornado. It may have an update later tonight.

I hope you all have a wonderful weekend. Thank you so much for choosing FOX 13.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

