Isolated storms Saturday with a warmup for Easter

Today will be another wacky weather day, but Easter Sunday will be drier and quieter. Whether you celebrate Passover or Easter, enjoy the holiday weekend.



Today, the east side of Port Angeles woke up to snow (even thundersnow at times). A few slushy inches of snow stacked up. Check out this photo below! The snow was extremely localized. The west side of Port Angeles just had light rain. Showers may stick around the area today, but the snow should ultimately melt as highs this afternoon climb to the mid to upper 40s.

Today across Western Washington, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Along with pockets of heavy rain, there could be small hail, graupel (soft, small snow pellets) or wet snowflakes. Even if there was a quick coating of hail, graupel or snow on the ground (which is unlikely in the first place), it would melt rapidly. There could be a few claps of thunder.



This weekend is exciting for Seattle sports fans: we have the Sounders, Mariners, OL Reign and the Kraken playing. For the games tonight, bring a warm rain jacket.

Tomorrow for Easter Sunday, we expect very chilly temps. Morning lows will drop to the 30s! Incorporate some warm layers with your Easter outfit as you head out to church, brunch or egg hunts in the morning. Highs will boost to the mid 50s by the afternoon – a welcomed break from a super cold week.

Today through early Sunday morning, between one and three inches of snow could pile up over Stevens and White Passes. Upwards of four inches could accumulate for Snoqualmie Pass. Keep in mind: there could be localized higher totals under heavier bands of snow (particularly where a convergence zone will happen today).



Here's the timing of the showers today:

Skies could clear in many places after midnight, making for fabulous viewing of the full pink moon. Sunshine tomorrow morning will give way to increasing high-level clouds by the afternoon.

Fun note: today is the first 8 o'clock sunset of the season! That's something to celebrate :) The first 9 p.m. sunset in Seattle is June 2.

Cloudier skies with lowland rain and mountain snow are in the forecast Monday. Tuesday will offer partly sunny skies with isolated showers. Scattered rain is ongoing Wednesday and Thursday. Friday may be drier.



I hope you have a wonderful weekend celebrating Passover and Easter.

Advertisement



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)

