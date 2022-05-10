Isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday, sunshine too

Isolated showers will push through Western Washington today, but more sunshine will be in the mix with highs staying cool, in the mid 50s.

It has been a very chilly start to spring with only one 70 degree day so far up to this point. Last year, we had nine days over 70 degrees as of May 9.

Looking ahead, Wednesday will be very similar with quiet weather and highs in the mid 50s. Thursday will be the wettest day of the week, bringing morning rain, breezy wind at times, and afternoon showers. Temps will warm a bit heading into the weekend, but scattered showers will continue.