Seattle weather: Isolated showers today, dry for Labor Day

A few showers could pop up today, but most backyards in Central and South Puget Sound stay rain-free. Tomorrow, everyone will enjoy drier and sunnier weather! Hope you have some fun plans to get outside this weekend.

Highs today will reach the mid 70s along the I-5 corridor. Cooler temps are on tap for the coast. There will be times of clouds and sunshine today.

There's a decent chance for light rain over the coast and Olympic Peninsula throughout the day today. Some showers could push into the Strait and North Sound by this afternoon. Between 6-10 p.m., some showers may bubble up in Central Puget Sound (including Everett, Seattle and Tacoma), but it's more likely that those areas stay dry.

Here's a look at the timing of showers today using Futurecast:

If you're heading to the Sounders game at Lumen Field tonight at 6, I'd recommend bringing a light rain jacket. A light shower is possible for the second half.

There are so many fun things to do this weekend around Western Washington this weekend! Here's a snapshot of the big events:

Tomorrow, you can plan on morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. It'll be a fabulous day to head to the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe or the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.

The weather will hold up nicely for the Mariners game tomorrow, too! It'll feel warm with tons of sun.

Tuesday, a little smoke is possible in our skies as easterly winds usher in some wildfire haze from Eastern Washington. There's still some uncertainty about how much smoke we'll see. Right now, it doesn't seem like it'll be a big deal. We'll keep you posted as we draw nearer.

Wednesday will be sunny all day with highs jumping to 80 degrees.

Thursday could start a little gray, but the afternoon sunshine will feel glorious.

Next Friday and Saturday look quite warm with highs soaring into the low 80s! This is super impressive for this time of year. Stay tuned as we track the latest!

Hope you have a fun and safe Labor Day weekend.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

