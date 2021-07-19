Isolated Drizzle Tomorrow

Happy Monday!

We reached a high of 82 degrees this afternoon and I hope you were able to enjoy that sunshine! Typically, our normal high should be around 78 degrees so we're right on target. However, our weather pattern will change up tomorrow. Thick clouds return along with a few isolated sprinkles and cooler weather. You'll notice the chance on your early morning commute.

Our best shot for drizzle will take place across the coast and up north. Our drizzle chances will taper off throughout the mid-morning. Our chances are isolated and most of us will be dry.

An upper level low pressure system will allow for the clouds and limited drizzle. This will drop our temperatures about 10 degrees tomorrow afternoon. Once the clouds break in the afternoon, it'll feel lovely!

Temperatures will remain below average for the next few days. They rebound by the end of the work week and beginning of the weekend.

Have a good one!