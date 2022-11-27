Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead

If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most of the Cascades above 1,500 feet until 10 a.m. Monday. An extra three to nine inches of snow are in the forecast for the passes. Gusts to 50 mph could lower visibility in a major way.

In the lowlands today, it'll be a wacky weather day. Highs will only reach the 40s. If you're going outside, including the Seahawks game, wear warm and waterproof layers. Strong gusts ripped through parts of the Admiralty Inlet area this morning, but winds are dying down.

We'll alternate between sunbreaks and showers today. In some downpours (especially where a convergence zone happens in parts of Central Puget Sound), there may be lightning strikes, small hail and graupel mixing with the rain. As a reminder, here's a look at the difference between hail and graupel:

If heavy rain pops up in an area where the storm drains are clogged with leaves, there could be hyper-localized, minor urban flooding today. At the bare minimum, there will be standing water on the roads and the risk for hydroplaning.

The overall trend into Monday is that drier weather will take hold by the afternoon if not sooner. Late tonight and early Monday as temperatures plunge, there could be a rain/snow mix in the lower elevations - particularly Snohomish County through the Canadian border. If the snow accumulates near I-5, it would be brief and under an inch - mostly sticking to cooler surfaces like the grass and patio furniture. East of I-5 closer to the Cascade foothills, there's a better chance for some accumulation. There may also be some light snow along U.S. 101 between roughly Quilcene and Crescent Lake.

As temperatures fall overnight, there could be icy spots.

Keep in mind: the forecast overnight is tricky because showers will be very hit-or-miss and difficult to pinpoint precisely. Stay with us as we track the latest for you.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

Our next system Tuesday and Wednesday is interesting :) If any lowland snow materializes by Tuesday evening, it may switch back to rain as soon as early Wednesday. This could limit the amount of accumulations. We'll have a much clearer picture of Tuesday's system, including accumulation forecasts, on Monday. Right now, it looks like Sea-Tac and northern communities have a better chance for snow vs Tacoma, Olympia and southward. Still, this forecast is very tricky.

As with any weather phenomena including hurricanes, the path of any given storm affects the impacts. Tuesday and Wednesday, an area of low pressure will be digging south in the Pacific and over Vancouver Island. If this low veers farther north, we would see less snow. If it leans farther south, we'd have a better chance for snow.

Tuesday may be windy as well. Mountain snow could create problems over the passes once again.

Fewer showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Temperatures certainly stay chilly all week!

RELATED: Snoqualmie Pass sees big snowfall, WSDOT urges caution when driving

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. It's our privilege to forecast the weather for you.

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)