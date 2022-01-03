Icy roads expected overnight

We're already getting multiple reports of black ice forming across Western Washington at this hour.

This will make traveling very difficult through the morning commute. Expect delays and give yourself extra time as temperatures continue to drop through the night. Icy spots will be forming across the region, so we all need to take heed.

We'll also have a mix of rain and snow popping up in the forecast tonight. This will happen in small bursts across the region. The good news is it won't be as significant as it was yesterday, but it's something we'll all have to watch out for!

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for the highlighted area below. This is where we can expect more "significant" snow accumulation. Use caution if you have to travel through this tomorrow morning and expect more delays.

Have a great night and stay safe out there!

