Seattle weather: Icy into Thursday, freezing rain by Friday

After snow fell across Western Washington Tuesday, we're tracking frigid temperatures and icy side streets into Thursday. By Friday morning, our next round of active, wintry weather could arrive. This time, freezing rain could be a major concern.

In the short term, we're forecasting highs to only reach the upper 20s and low 30s today. Don't let the sunbreaks fool you: it's a cold day across Western Washington. Neighborhood roads, parking lots, sidewalks and driveways will be icy.

In Western Whatcom County and the San Juans, there's a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday. Wind chills could plunge to as low as 15 below zero!

Late Thursday and into early Friday, freezing rain could create exceptionally dangerous traveling conditions around Puget Sound, especially along and south of Seattle. While there are still some question marks about 1) how long the freezing rain might stick around and 2) how much ice may accumulate, even a light layer of ice could give us big problems. A glaze of ice could bring down power lines and tree branches. Stay tuned because Friday morning's weather could be highly impactful and very treacherous.

Here's a look at Futurecast (freezing rain is depicted in the pink):

Things change over to plain rain by Friday afternoon. Saturday, Christmas Eve, looks rather damp. Fewer showers are on tap for Christmas Day. Highs rise to the 50s into next Monday and Tuesday. Get ready for daily rounds of rain. We'll have to watch river levels for any flooding. Typically, rivers rise when there's snowmelt and rain falling on top of recently accumulated snow in the mountains.

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

