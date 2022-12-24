Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands
12
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:08 PM PST until SUN 5:34 PM PST, Mason County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Avalanche Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Avalanche Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until MON 4:00 AM PST, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM PST until SAT 3:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SAT 3:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast

Holiday forecast: Ice storm Saturday for Stevens, Snoqualmie Passes

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Warmer weekend ahead, but still some rain expected

Make sure you check the passes before you travel!

On this holiday weekend, we're tracking a major ice storm over Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes. Thankfully, temperatures are warming up in the lowlands. This means that all the snow and ice is melting, giving way to wet roads. 

Here's a look at this Ice Storm Warning in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday for Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes. Already today, there have been closures over Stevens Pass and for eastbound traffic along I-90 near North Bend at milepost 34. Stay tuned to WSDOT and FOX 13 for updates throughout the day. Up to one inch of ice could accumulate over these passes today, likely bringing down trees and power lines. It will be exceptionally difficult weather for drivers. I strongly recommend that people don't travel over the passes today if they don't have to. Better weather is forecast tomorrow.

Over some of the Cascade foothills, there's a slight chance for freezing rain and light ice accumulations through this afternoon. However, for the most part, precipitation should fall in the form of plain old rain. 

There's an Avalanche Warning in effect for everyone in red through this afternoon. Snowpack over the backcountry is very unstable. The Northwest Avalanche Center says that Stevens Pass, the eastern slopes of the Cascades from Chelan to just south of I-90 are at risk. Large, natural avalanches are in the forecast.

Winds are strong in some areas today. A Wind Advisory continues through 4 p.m. for the North Sound, inland waters, San Juans, Strait and the coast. Minor damages and power outages are possible. Winds will gradually ease tonight. 

Otherwise, be ready for sloppy and soggy roads. As highs warm into the upper 40s and low 50s, ice will melt. We can't rule out localized street flooding where rain comes down heavily. Runoff is possible if storm drains are clogged. 

There's a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for the lime green through this afternoon. In the forest green, a Flood Watch remains in place for Mason, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties through Sunday night. Rivers, creeks and streams will be rising. Widespread river flooding isn't expected, but some rivers could near or exceed flood stage (especially as we forecast another "atmospheric river" event going into Monday). 

Christmas Day will feature temperatures in the 50s with on and off rain. Heavier rain sweeps through Western Washington on Monday. Tuesday looks breezy to locally windy (stay tuned!). Wednesday through Friday will probably feature lowland rain and mountain snow. 

Hope you have a wonderful and safe holiday weekend. 

Warmly, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone
Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)