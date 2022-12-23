Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
9
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 8:54 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:14 AM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, North Coast

Seattle weather: Ice storm paralyzes Friday morning commute

By
Published 
Updated 10:57AM
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Freezing rain falls across Puget Sound

As temperatures warm into Friday and the weekend, we will eventually move back to just plain old rain, but that transition will not happen until later in the day Friday.

SEATTLE - Freezing rain hit the central and south Puget Sound areas Friday morning, leading to countless traffic accidents, flight cancelations, and treacherous conditions.

Widespread freezing rain hit in the early morning hours coating the central and south Puget Sound areas in a layer of ice. While the freezing rain has become more spotty this morning, the ice on the ground will not be going anywhere until temperatures warm up above freezing. 

Temps are expected to warm around midday, leading to improving road conditions and normal rain, but it could still be icy in spots this afternoon. Stay off the roads until conditions improve.

While areas in the lower elevation will be warming after patchy freezing rain the next couple of hours, the mountains will be the last to see relief, which will lead to more ice accumulation and possible closures over the passes.

Active weather won't stop after this ice storm. Much warmer wet systems will move through the region starting Saturday. These weather systems will be atmospheric river-like in nature, dumping a lot of rain over the region.

Between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening, we could see well over an inch of rain through much of the Puget Sound area.

Looking ahead, Christmas day will bring fewer showers before our next series of wet weather arrives. Monday and Tuesday will bring more heavy rain to the region. We will be watching for rising rivers early next week. Mountain snow returns Wednesday and Thursday at the pass level.

Stay safe and stay home today!