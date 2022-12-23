Seattle weather: Ice storm paralyzes Friday morning commute

Freezing rain hit the central and south Puget Sound areas Friday morning, leading to countless traffic accidents, flight cancelations, and treacherous conditions.

Widespread freezing rain hit in the early morning hours coating the central and south Puget Sound areas in a layer of ice. While the freezing rain has become more spotty this morning, the ice on the ground will not be going anywhere until temperatures warm up above freezing.

Temps are expected to warm around midday, leading to improving road conditions and normal rain, but it could still be icy in spots this afternoon. Stay off the roads until conditions improve.

While areas in the lower elevation will be warming after patchy freezing rain the next couple of hours, the mountains will be the last to see relief, which will lead to more ice accumulation and possible closures over the passes.

Active weather won't stop after this ice storm. Much warmer wet systems will move through the region starting Saturday. These weather systems will be atmospheric river-like in nature, dumping a lot of rain over the region.

Between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening, we could see well over an inch of rain through much of the Puget Sound area.

Looking ahead, Christmas day will bring fewer showers before our next series of wet weather arrives. Monday and Tuesday will bring more heavy rain to the region. We will be watching for rising rivers early next week. Mountain snow returns Wednesday and Thursday at the pass level.

Stay safe and stay home today!