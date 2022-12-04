Ice possible tonight

Icy roadways are the big story tonight! Earlier this afternoon parts of our area received a winterly mix leaving some with up to 3" of snow accumulation. This will e a concern as we hit the roads tomorrow morning. Morning lows will fall below freezing for most of us and could create hazardous driving conditions.

Here is a look at your morning forecast:

Afternoon highs will peak in the upper-30s and lower-40s. The further North you head, the more likely you'll see sunbreaks. Here is a look at your forecast:

We will remain fairly mild for the next few days. An isolated lowland shower and some light snow across the mountains will be possible. Overall the temperatures will "warm up" and we'll remain mainly dry until our next system hits on Thursday!

Here is a look at your forecast:

Have a good one!