How to catch the Super Blood Flower Moon tonight

Happy lunar eclipse! Here's tonight's schedule of events in the overnight hours -- though mileage will vary greatly depending on cloud / fog in your neighborhood. (All times are Pacific)

The moon will go into the edge of the Earth's shadow (called the penumbra) at 1:47 a.m. and will be entering the Earth's shadow (called the umbra) at 2:44.

We'll see the moon looking reddish in color as it moves fully into the umbra from 4:11 to 4:25. This is when the most light from the sun will be blocked and the light that does hit the moon is refracted -- and much like a sunset's refracted light makes the sky appear reddish -- the refracted light hitting the Moon will look also make the surface appear reddish in color.

The moon will pass back into the penumbra as the moon sets in the west and skies brighten considerably before the sun officially rises at 5:20 a.m.

Curious about the bizarre naming of this moon? The term "super" is often used in conjunction with the brightest 3 or 4 moons a year when the moon is closest to Earth. Though in terms of brightness and size it's only roughly 10-15% bigger/brighter.

The term "blood" is often used to describe the reddish hue the moon takes on during a lunar eclipse. The May full moon is called the "Flower" moon named for the abundance of flowers in bloom this time of year. Hence the Super Flower Blood Moon for this month. Enjoy!

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram