Hottest temps of 2022 ahead for Seattle

Seattle, get ready: we're tracking the hottest temps of 2022 so far. The 90s return Tuesday and last through Friday. Since so many people don't have air-conditioning in their homes, we are especially concerned about the risk for heat stroke and exhaustion.

Tuesday, I am forecasting a record of 94 degrees in Seattle. Even though Wednesday through Friday will stay scorching, temps will likely fall shy of the records for those dates.

Here is why we are expecting blistering temps: a big dome of hot, dry air (aka high pressure) will be building across the Pacific and the West Coast. This ridge of high pressure will push directly overhead on Tuesday – that is why highs will peak that day. By Thursday and Friday, that ridge shifts a little east, shaving off temps by a few degrees.

Make plans now to stay hydrated. If you don't have A/C at your house, I would recommend heading to a cooling center or another building with A/C (for example: a mall, movie theater or library). Click here to view more resources.

Take extra care of the vulnerable people in your life, including your kids and seniors. Remember to never leave people or pets in a hot car!



Unfortunately, fire danger is spiking this week. Heed any burn bans in your area and don't throw cigarette butts.



Lastly, if you're spending time on the water this week - don't forget to wear a life jacket (regardless of age or swim level/experience).

Even though the heat this week will feel oppressive at times, it doesn't come close to the extreme heat wave of June 2021. Here's a comparison:

As for today, any patches of clouds along the coast will clear quickly. Highs will be toasty, but nothing like we'll see starting Tuesday.



Here's a snapshot of temperatures this afternoon:

This week, it's not just about the high temps. Overnight lows will keep things sweltering in buildings without A/C. It'll take all night to briefly touch down to the mid 60s. Translation? For those without enough cooling, it'll be a horrible week of sleeping weather.



For Eastern Washington and near the Oregon border, the National Weather Service has already issued an Excessive Heat Watch (Tuesday morning to Friday evening for Eastern Washington; for Southwest Washington from Monday afternoon to Friday afternoon).

Take good care this week. We'll watch the forecast for you closely. Stay tuned for updates! We care about you and appreciate your viewership.

Meteorologist Abby Acone

