Hottest temperatures of year hit next week

Highs once again peaked in the 80s (81 degrees) along with dry conditions and comfortable wind speeds today. Cooler temperatures will arrive tomorrow, and highs return into the 70s. We'll wake up to thicker cloud cover, but it'll clear up in time for your commute home.

Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

The cooler temperatures will short-lived. Lasting about a couple of days before the temperatures take an upward swing! High pressure will strengthen and set up shop across the PNW.

Here is a look at the temperature trend this week:

As temperatures rise into the 90s next week - we'll be on record watch! The current forecast shows that we'll tie the record highs on both Tuesday (7/26) & Wednesday (7/27). Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s making for any kind of relief - difficult.

I'll leave you with a look at our 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!