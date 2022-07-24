Hottest temperatures of the year hit this week

Temperatures will increase tomorrow as we get ready for sunny skies. Highs will increase another 4-7 degrees tomorrow as high-pressure positions itself across our region.

Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

As temperatures peak on Tuesday an *Excessive Heat Watch* will go into effect. It'll continue through Friday evening as temperatures range between 90-98 degrees for most.

Here is a look at your Tuesday forecast:

Stay cool this weekend, and I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!