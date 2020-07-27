Hottest Day Of The Year Expected Monday

Get ready for the heat! I'm forecasting 91 for the high in the Seattle metro area. If that verifies, it will be our first 90 degree day of the year and the hottest day of the year so far. South of Seattle will be warmer near the mid-90s.

*HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect from 9am-8pm. Take all heat-related precautions today and don't leave your pets of children in a hot vehicle.

*RED FLAG WARNING* is in effect for the western slopes of the Cascades. Be careful with open flames and follow burn bans.

Watch out for hot pavement today too if you're going to take your pets for a walk. With temperatures in the 90s, paws can burn in 1 minute on asphalt and in 5 minutes on concrete. Walk them on grassy and shaded areas instead.

Onshore flow will bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday, near 81 degrees. We'll be in the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance for rain comes Friday and it will be cooler in the mid-70s.

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim