Hotter weather on the way

Temperatures will peak in the 70s & 80s as the cloud cover slowly clears. Highs will be slightly above normal (77) and warmer than what we reached on Saturday (76)!

As we roll through the week high pressure will return and punch up our temperatures! We'll be 14 degrees above normal on Thursday as high temperatures climb into the lower 90s.

With high pressure strengthening in our forecast, we'll have to be mindful of heat-related illnesses. The risk elevates on Thursday and Friday as temperatures increase.

I'll leave you with a look at your forecast: