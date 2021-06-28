Hotter than Houston's ever been? The mind-boggling numbers of Seattle's historic heat wave

The superlatives surrounding this historic Northwest heat wave have been coming fast and numerous. Seattle and Portland are already among several cities around the region to set all-time record high temperatures Sunday with most of those records poised to be topped again on Monday. In some cases, the records are being broken by several degrees!

For a handful of cities, the heat is something even those in much hotter climates have never experienced before!

Seattle reached a record 104 on Sunday, but its forecasted high of around 110 degrees Monday would mean it would be hotter here than temperatures ever recorded in Chicago (105), Atlanta (106), New York City (106), Washington DC (106) -- and even Houston! (109). A couple more degrees and Seattle could pass some Texas stalwarts like San Antonio (111), Austin (112) and Dallas (113)!

Portland residents can already brag (or commiserate) about being high on that list, having reached 112 degrees on Sunday with more heat on Monday.

(Also of note, Hoquiam reached 103 Sunday which puts them hotter than the all-time high temperature reached ever recorded in New Orleans (102) or Miami (100)!

Just across the border in British Columbia, the temperature in Lytton reached 116 degrees not just obliterating their all time record, or even the all time British Columbia record -- but the ENTIRE NATION of Canada's all-time heat record!

Some of the other super heat superlatives?

* The weather balloon launch from Forks Monday morning recorded some of the highest temperatures ever seen from a balloon launched from there. The thermometer registered 29.2C at the 850 millibar level -- or 85 degrees F at 5,000 feet. Previous all time records were around 25 C.

* Seattle has now reached 100 degrees on three consecutive days (102 Saturday; 104 Sunday, 100+ Monday) for the first time in its recorded history going back to 1894. Seattle reached 100 before noon on Monday – first time for that too, as you might surmise.

* Seattle set its all-time warmest low temperature Sunday morning with a temperature of 73. It was expected to be broken again Monday morning but the temperature managed to dip to 72 at the airport, despite widespread readings in the upper 70s and low 80s across the rest of the Seattle area.

* Olympia (105), Hoquiam (103), Shelton (107) and Port Angeles (97) all also set all-time heat records Sunday that could be broken again Monday, especially in the interior.

We'll be updating this page as the new numbers come in through the day.

