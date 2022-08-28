Hot week ahead!

Temperatures began to increase today, as they peaked in the upper 70s. We're talking about a 7 degree warm up from yesterday! This pattern continues and as summer sticks around a little while longer.

High temperatures will rise into the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon as we continue with that warm up.

High pressure will strengthen in our region and the temperatures will soar once again! We'll get close to breaking the record on Tuesday (88 degrees) with a forecasted high of 88 degrees.

Here is a look at your forecast:

Have a good one!