Hot start to the week, but slowly cooling off.

Another spectacular day across our state! High temps soaring into the 80s and 90s west of the Cascades. We were even warmer east of the mountains with in the 90s with some spots like the Richland hitting 101!

Please be careful when thinking about jumping into our area rivers, lakes and oceans this time of year as our waters are still very cold in some spots. Rivers are very cold still in the low 50s and that low of a temp can really shock your system. Puget Sound is only in the low to mid 50s while our lakes see temps in the low to mid 70s. Remember most pool temps hang in the low to mid 80s, so you can imagine how cold it will feel to splash around in 50 degree waters. Be safe... where a life jacket, stay hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen!

Back to our forecast.... We won't cool off too much tonight after warming to near 90 for some today. Overnights sit above normal in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday brings slightly cooler highs, so if you don't like the upper 80s to near 90 tomorrow will be more bearable in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnights will hang in the low 60s.

Mid week we drop highs even more to just below the average seasonal norm of 77. Most of us will wake up Wednesday and Thursday to partly cloudy skies and don't be surpised if some of the clouds let out a few sprinkles, mainly in the mountains, but we will clear out some of the cloud cover for a mostly sunny afternoon/evening. Highs will land in the low to mid 70s.

And just when we get used to the 70s again we start to warm up for the weekend. By Sunday expect highs to top out near 80.

