Hot, dry conditions driving Western wildfires during above-average season

With more than 6.6 million acres in the U.S. engulfed by wildfires so far this year, the active fire season continues without much relief for western states plagued by warm and dry weather that has driven explosive fire growth in recent weeks.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the U.S. is 116% above the 10-year average for 2022. Most of that uptick is attributed to the Alaska wildfires earlier this summer. Sufficient rainfall in Alaska over the last several weeks eliminated drought conditions for most of Alaska, improving fire weather overall. After 366 fires to date this year, there are no active wildfires in Alaska, according to the Alaska Wildland Fire database.

For California and much of the Northwest, a record heat wave and dry weather fueled significant wildfire growth in September. More than 130 wildfires are burning in the U.S., consuming 1.3 million acres. Nearly all the active fires are in the Northwest.

Smoke from western wildfires continues to push east leading to poor air quality across much of the Northwest this week.

Northern California wildfires sending smoke across Northwest

Higher humidity values and increased rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay helped slow the spread of several major fires in Southern California over the weekend. However, that moisture did not extend to the ongoing Central and Northern California firefights.

The Mosquito Fire in the National Forest continues to burn primarily out of control and is sending waves of smoke into neighboring states, creating air that is unhealthy to breathe.

Firefighters report more than 49,700 acres have burned, and there is 18% containment. Nearly 12,000 people have been forced to evacuate as evacuation orders remain in place for areas in Placer and El Dorado counties. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the fire continues to threaten more than 5,800 homes. The Mosquito Fire has destroyed at least 46 structures.

CAL Fire and the U.S. Forest Service have reported more than 6,200 fires have burned over 316,000 acres in the Golden State this year.

Wildfire smoke blankets Oregon, Washington

Numerous wildfires across Washington and Oregon are blanketing the region in smoke and unhealthy air conditions.

More than 1,200 firefighting personnel are working to contain the now 92,548-acre Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon's Willamette National Forest, which remains uncontrolled.

Most of the flames are burning inside the National Forest, but private lands are threatened in the western part of the state. An estimated 1,900 homes have been put under some type of evacuation notice as the blaze is out of control.

August lightning is believed to be the cause of the fire. The U.S. Forest Service said about 20 to 30 new fires started because of the storms.

A photo taken late Monday afternoon at the base of Sunrise Chair, Mt. Bachelor. Over 700 fire personnel are based at East Zone Incident Command Post at the Mt. Bachelor Ski Area to work the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. (Photo Credit: PIO Ari Lightsey/ Expand

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared an emergency Friday to help mobilize resources for the fire burning in Lane County.

"The Cedar Creek Fire grew rapidly towards Oregon communities this morning, and the fire’s growth potential in the coming days is troubling, requiring additional resources to battle the fire and support the state’s response," Brown said in a statement.

Also in Oregon is the Double Creek Fire, the Pacific Northwest’s largest fire of the year. As of the latest update, the fire has consumed more than 155,297 acres in eastern Oregon along the Snake River. On Sunday morning alone, the fire grew to nearly 42,814 acres. The fire is 15% contained.

Officials said that between 100 and 200 homes are threatened, and the fire is burning close to the community of Imnaha.

Like the Cedar Creek Fire, August thunderstorms that produced lightning are blamed for starting the Double Creek Fire.

In Washington state, the Boulder Mountain Fire has been burning in the northeastern corner since late August after being sparked by lightning.

Because of the rural nature of the fire, only 24 structures are threatened, but crews have had some success in controlling the wildfire.

More than 2,175 acres have burned, and official containment has improved to about 34%.

A mixture of state, federal and private land is being impacted, and firefighters have reported difficulty working the fire because of the terrain and heavy timber.

While rain is forecast for Tuesday afternoon for the Cusick, Washington area, Northeast Washington Fire officials said it will be welcome but only provide momentary aid to firefighting efforts.

"While rain is always welcome, it will provide only a temporary relief to fire behavior until a significant event occurs due to the dry heavy fuels. A wind shift from the southwest has the potential to reduce the potential for spotting on the southern edge of the fire," fire officials wrote.

Burning about 37 miles east of Seattle, the Bolt Creek Fire is threatening hundreds of homes and has burned 9,440 acres.

According to the Washington State Department of National Resources, firefighters have 2% of the blaze contained.

Bolt Creek Fire (Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

Evacuations have been ordered around the town of Skykomish by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders said the fire threatened at least 300 homes.

So far, there's no word on what sparked the initial flames.

Idaho's Moose Fire is one of 6 burning in a single national forest

Heavy smoke from the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. (Image: U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest)

Much-needed rainfall will move over one of the Northwest's largest wildfires on Tuesday, hopefully allowing firefighters to make progress on the Moose Fire.

The Moose Fire started north of Salmon, Idaho and has now burned more than 127,000 acres. It's one of six new wildfires that sparked in the Salmon-Challis National Forest this week, according to forestry officials.

More than 900 firefighting personnel have gained 37% containment.