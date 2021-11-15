Historic flooding continues across the North Sound

Flooded roadways, rivers and landslides hit the North Sound hard today. The good news is that the rain chances will continue to diminish through tomorrow. The bad news is river flooding is still a major concern as we roll into tomorrow.

One river we've been keeping our eyes on is the Skagit River by Mount Vernon. This is expected to reach historic levels tomorrow. Unfortunately, the gauge that reads the current river level is now broken due to debris in the flooded waters. The USGS is aware of the issue and is quickly working on a solution. We won't have any updates on the levels until this is sorted out. Below is the tweet that was issued by the NWS informing every one of the problem, and a look at the final river level in the 6 o'clock hour.

We're still expecting to hit record breaking levels tomorrow afternoon as the river crests. In fact, flood warnings remain in effect across the North Sound as flooding conditions and landslide threats remain elevated.

On top of the flooding tonight, temperatures will plunge. We had a strong cold front pass over the region this afternoon and that's why we saw all those high wind speeds! This will allow for temperatures and snow levels to drop quickly.

Snow is already accumulating at this hour and is expected to rise! A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations over 1,500' tonight with accumulations possibly totaling up to 14"! If you are commuting through the passes tomorrow morning, check in on the roadway conditions. This looks especially rough across Stevens Pass on US 2.

As we continue with river flooding, breezy winds, cold temperatures, mountain snow, and landslide threats, be vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

RELATED: Western Washington storm: Power outages, school closures, road conditions and what to know

READ MORE: Mudslides force closure of both directions of I-5 overnight in Bellingham area

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan and Scott Sistek

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News