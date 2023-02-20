Expand / Collapse search
High winds, waves impact Washington State Ferries

High winds cause ferry delays and cancellations

The Seattle/Bremerton service was canceled Monday night and the Edmonds/Kingston route was briefly shut down but was back to a one-boat operation by 7 p.m.

SEATTLE - Washington State Ferry routes faced delays and cancelations due to severe weather on Monday.

The agency told Fox 13 news that these routes are rarely canceled due to severe weather.

Up to hour-long delays impacted ferries between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands as well.

To get the latest updates on ferry schedules, WSDOT has a free travel alert subscription service you can sign up for here.