High winds, waves impact Washington State Ferries

Washington State Ferry routes faced delays and cancelations due to severe weather on Monday.

The Seattle/Bremerton service was canceled Monday night and the Edmonds/Kingston route was briefly shut down but was back to a one-boat operation by 7 p.m.

The agency told Fox 13 news that these routes are rarely canceled due to severe weather.

Up to hour-long delays impacted ferries between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands as well.

To get the latest updates on ferry schedules, WSDOT has a free travel alert subscription service you can sign up for here.