Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM PDT until SAT 11:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
19
High Wind Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM PDT until SAT 2:00 AM PDT, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:31 PM PDT until SAT 2:02 PM PDT, Whitman County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:29 AM PDT until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Walla Walla County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM PDT until SAT 5:00 AM PDT, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:23 PM PDT until SAT 5:55 PM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:31 PM PDT until SAT 7:16 PM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:24 PM PDT until SAT 8:47 AM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:04 PM PDT until SAT 2:14 PM PDT, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:38 PM PDT until SAT 10:18 AM PDT, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:35 PM PDT until SAT 5:21 PM PDT, King County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:03 PM PDT until SAT 9:46 AM PDT, King County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 2:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:02 PM PDT until FRI 10:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

Here’s what to have on hand if the power goes out during a winter storm

By Steven Yablonski
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX Weather
article

If a winter storm is headed your way, you'll want to be prepared for the possibility of long-duration power outages.

Here's what to have inside your home when the power goes out and temperatures drop.

Water

You'll want to stock up on bottled water. Get a gallon of water, per person/per day, for a minimum of 3 days.

Food

Pick up at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable foods that don't require heat for cooking. That includes canned meat, fruit, vegetables, peanut butter, protein bars and other snacks.

Tools

Make sure you have a battery-operated or hand-crank radio, a manual can opener, a flashlight, extra batteries, a basic tool kit and extra battery-powered cellphone chargers. It's also important to have a first aid kit and, if needed, supplies for babies.

Personal Items

If you can, pick up an extra supply of prescription medications for you or other members of your family. Gather supplies for important medical equipment and come up with a plan if you depend on refrigerated medication or other devices you may rely on that need electricity.

Money

Banks may be closed if the power goes out and ATMs won't work. Be sure to grab some extra cash just in case you need to leave your home in an emergency.

Warm Clothing

If the power is out for an extended period of time, you'll want to have plenty of blankets and other warm clothing for you and your entire family.

If you're looking for more items to include in your emergency kit, click here.

Get more from FOX Weather