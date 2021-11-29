Here comes the third atmospheric river

Flood warnings remain in effect at this hour (9pm) as we keep our eyes on the North Sound. River levels will continue to recede as this brief clearing continues. This is only temporary as we get ready for our third round beginning tomorrow morning!

There has been a sting of atmospheric rivers that have been impacting us over the last week. The final round will increase rain chances tomorrow morning but the bulk of the rain will push into British Columbia.

A flood watch will go into effect tomorrow morning and will continue into Thursday. We'll have to watch out for river and urban flooding across areas highlighted in green below. For those who have been hit by the recent flooding, continue to check river forecast/updates throughout the day.

Moderate-Heavy rain will be expected across the Coast, Mountains, and North Sound. Scattered to spotty showers will be expected for the rest of us. Highs will top out into the 50s so the temperatures won't fluctuate much throughout the day.

Let's fast forward though the week. Here is a look at the rain accumulation (more conservative) through Thursday morning.

Most rivers will be rise just shy of the flood stage, but The Nooksack is the river to watch. It could hit minor flooding by Wednesday morning.

We'll keep you up to date on the forecast throughout the week on FOX 13. Stay safe and have a good one!